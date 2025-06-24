Watch: Kawabanga & Dikoo inspire young adults in ‘Keshe’ video

Rap stars Kawabanga and Dikoo deliver a gripping visual for their song Keshe, a bold anthem of resilience, discipline, and self-reliance.

Directed by the visionary K. Bimpong, the music video tells a compelling story of strength and determination, especially among young black men navigating life’s daily battles.

Set in a wide, open landscape, the video features men dressed in striking all-black outfits, showcasing their raw power, unity, and skill.

“Keshe” captures the intensity of street life and the personal fight for freedom and success, turning everyday struggle into powerful visual art.

With cinematic scenes and hard-hitting performances, “Keshe” isn’t just a song—it’s a call to rise, to endure, and to lead. Kawabanga and Dikoo deliver a message that resonates deeply with youth fighting for a better future.