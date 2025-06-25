Ad imageAd image
Juls explores Brazil-Africa sound blend on ‘Com Amor: Brazil EP’

Juls releases Com Amor: Brazil, an EP blending Brazilian genres with Afrobeat, hip-hop and soul.

Juls delivers a sonic masterpiece with his new Com Amor: Brazil EP, blending Afro and Brazilian rhythms with soulful finesse.

The title, which means With Love: Brazil, perfectly reflects the spirit of this vibrant, experimental project.

Each track fuses genres like baile funk, samba, bossa nova and salsa with African-rooted sounds such as Afrobeat, highlife, hip-hop, and soul.

Juls invites listeners on a rich, cross-continental journey — one that bridges Lagos, Accra, and Rio through rhythm and emotion.

Known for his crisp production and global ear, Juls takes a bold step forward here, pushing boundaries while staying grounded in cultural authenticity.

The EP is both a love letter to Brazil and a celebration of Afro-diasporic soundscapes.

Whether you’re vibing to the percussion, swaying to the melodies, or just discovering Juls for the first time — Com Amor: Brazil is music for the soul, from the soul.

Cover Artwork: Com Amor: Brazil EP - Juls
