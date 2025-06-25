Lyrics: Sacrifice by Black Sherif

[Verse 1]

Problem dey ah, better call Jesus (Better call Jesus)

I’m only a big man nor dey bawl on me (Bawl me)

I watched your face

I seen the hope and it dawned on me

Everything coulda been lovely

But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

[Pre-Chorus]

Obsessed to my morals, concerned to my livity

Options overflow, I’m not gonna lie there’s a change in my energy

Praying I never go down, if I stepped on toes, my apologies

Everything coulda been lovely but I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

[Chorus]

If I could you wouldn’t tell me

To sacrifice it all

But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

If I could you wouldn’t tell me

To sacrifice it all

But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

[Verse 2]

You know the money I want

Give me DeeWa

Yɛgye crypto Dollar, Cedi, Cefa

Call me let’s talk I no go see you later

Blackie Champion dem no fit to bring am

Down with them nah me ne final boss

Thousand bullets still my body on form

Samurai swings what a situation

But when the money long you no fit to tink am

We dey party day long

[Pre-Chorus]

Obsessed to my morals (Ee way!), concerned to my livity (Ee way!)

Options overflow, I’m not gonna lie there’s a change in my energy

Praying I never go down, if I stepped on toes, my apologies

Everything coulda been lovely but I’m just another guy, just another guy

[Chorus]

If I could you wouldn’t tell me

To sacrifice it all

But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

If I could you wouldn’t tell me

To sacrifice it all

But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

If I could you wouldn’t tell me

To sacrifice it all

But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

If I could you wouldn’t tell me

To sacrifice it all

But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

[Outro]

Praying I never go down, if I stepped on toes, my apologies

Everything coulda been lovely but I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy