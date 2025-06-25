Ad imageAd image
Lyrics: Sacrifice by Black Sherif

Dive into the lyrics of “Sacrifice” by Black Sherif and feel the message behind the music.

[Verse 1]
Problem dey ah, better call Jesus (Better call Jesus)
I’m only a big man nor dey bawl on me (Bawl me)
I watched your face
I seen the hope and it dawned on me
Everything coulda been lovely
But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

[Pre-Chorus]
Obsessed to my morals, concerned to my livity
Options overflow, I’m not gonna lie there’s a change in my energy
Praying I never go down, if I stepped on toes, my apologies
Everything coulda been lovely but I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

[Chorus]
If I could you wouldn’t tell me
To sacrifice it all
But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy
If I could you wouldn’t tell me
To sacrifice it all
But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

[Verse 2]
You know the money I want
Give me DeeWa
Yɛgye crypto Dollar, Cedi, Cefa
Call me let’s talk I no go see you later
Blackie Champion dem no fit to bring am
Down with them nah me ne final boss
Thousand bullets still my body on form
Samurai swings what a situation
But when the money long you no fit to tink am
We dey party day long

[Pre-Chorus]
Obsessed to my morals (Ee way!), concerned to my livity (Ee way!)
Options overflow, I’m not gonna lie there’s a change in my energy
Praying I never go down, if I stepped on toes, my apologies
Everything coulda been lovely but I’m just another guy, just another guy

[Chorus]
If I could you wouldn’t tell me
To sacrifice it all
But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy
If I could you wouldn’t tell me
To sacrifice it all
But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy
If I could you wouldn’t tell me
To sacrifice it all
But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy
If I could you wouldn’t tell me
To sacrifice it all
But I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

[Outro]
Praying I never go down, if I stepped on toes, my apologies
Everything coulda been lovely but I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy
I’m just another guy, I’m just another guy

You Might Also Like