Paa Kyerematen releases worship song ‘My Soul Bless The Lord’ with Naana Asiedu

Paa Kyerematen brings a powerful atmosphere of worship with his new live recording, My Soul Bless The Lord, featuring the anointed Naana Asiedu.

Captured live at the Royalhouse Chapel Oil Dome, this spirit-filled performance is more than just a song — it’s a deep moment of encounter.

With heartfelt vocals, soul-lifting instrumentation, and a divine presence felt throughout, the track leads worshippers into a space of reflection and adoration.

Naana Asiedu’s vocal grace perfectly complements Paa Kyerematen’s passion, creating a blend that honours the presence of God.

Recorded in front of a live congregation, the energy and authenticity shine through — making it a must-watch and must-listen for every gospel music lover.

Whether in church or at home, “My Soul Bless The Lord” will stir your spirit and uplift your soul. This is more than music. It’s ministry.