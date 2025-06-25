Ad imageAd image
Music

Paa Kyerematen releases worship song ‘My Soul Bless The Lord’ with Naana Asiedu

Watch Paa Kyerematen’s powerful live gospel track “My Soul Bless The Lord” ft. Naana Asiedu.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Paa Kyerematen brings a powerful atmosphere of worship with his new live recording, My Soul Bless The Lord, featuring the anointed Naana Asiedu.

Captured live at the Royalhouse Chapel Oil Dome, this spirit-filled performance is more than just a song — it’s a deep moment of encounter.

With heartfelt vocals, soul-lifting instrumentation, and a divine presence felt throughout, the track leads worshippers into a space of reflection and adoration.

Naana Asiedu’s vocal grace perfectly complements Paa Kyerematen’s passion, creating a blend that honours the presence of God.

Recorded in front of a live congregation, the energy and authenticity shine through — making it a must-watch and must-listen for every gospel music lover.

Whether in church or at home, “My Soul Bless The Lord” will stir your spirit and uplift your soul. This is more than music. It’s ministry.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Watch: Kawabanga & Dikoo inspire young adults in ‘Keshe’ video
Kwesi Amewuga releases music video for ‘No Love’ featuring Kweku Darlington
Camidoh captures the power of overcoming struggles in ‘Ayekoo’ video
Perez Musik inspires with ‘By Prayer’ – A new song for believers
Amaarae releases exciting music video for new song ‘S.M.O.’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Patapaa Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Next Article Juls Juls explores Brazil-Africa sound blend on ‘Com Amor: Brazil EP’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.
Amaarae Sets Tone for a Sensual Summer with S.M.O “Slut Me Out”
Reviews
Patrick Chordson Moore
Path To Peace: Patrick Chordson Moore releases therapeutic album
Music
Strongman
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Music
Smirnoff In The Mix. Credit: Smirnoff.
Smirnoff In The Mix returns with street edition to celebrate Guinness Ghana’s 65 Years of Boldness
News
Facebook/Samini_Dagaati
Samini Eyes Film After 8th Studio Album “Origin8A”
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Debby Sway
Debby Sway breaks musical boundaries with versatility
News
Herman Suede. Photo credit: Herman Suede.
Herman Suede Talks Growth, Sound, and “One by One II”
Interviews
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
I don’t want to be a genre-bound artist – AratheJay
News
GuiltyBeatz. Photo Credit: GuiltyBeatz/Instagram.
I played Pappy Kojo’s ‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ to the team – Guilty Beatz on working with Beyoncé
News
TGMA National Music Summit 2025
TGMA National Music Summit 2025 highlights royalty concerns
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music
Vybz Shella
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
Music
Kurl Songx. Photo Credit: Kurl Songx.
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
Music
Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music

You Might Also Like