Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends

Patapaa drops “Nyonko Bone” – a powerful Ghanaian tune about betrayal and bad friends.

Ghana’s own worldwide hitmaker, Patapaa returns with a sharp and catchy new single titled Nyonko Bone.

Known for his vibrant style and street appeal, Patapaa doesn’t hold back as he dives into the real-life issue of betrayal among close friends.

“Nyonko Bone”, which means bad friend in Twi, highlights the pain and lessons that come from being let down by those you trust the most.

With an infectious beat and relatable lyrics, Patapaa blends hiplife with his signature Pa2Pa flavour, giving fans a song that hits hard but still keeps you dancing.

Whether you’ve been through it or just love real Ghanaian vibes, this tune speaks volumes.

Already making waves on social media and streaming platforms, “Nyonko Bone” is one tune every Patapaa fan — and even his critics — needs to hear. It’s bold, it’s local, and it’s 100% Pa2Pa.

Nyonko Bone is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Nyonko Bone on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/patapaa-nyonko-bone.

Cover Artwork: Nyonko Bone - Patapaa
Cover Artwork: Nyonko Bone – Patapaa
