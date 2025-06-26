Ayisi drops romance-filled music video for ‘Yɛn Ware’

Ayisi has released the official music video for his latest track, Yɛn Ware, a heartfelt celebration of love, commitment, and the beauty of marriage.

Blending Afrobeat rhythms with emotional storytelling, Yɛn Ware explores the anticipation of a wedding proposal and the joy of building a life together.

Known for his soulful sound and lyrical depth, Ayisi invites listeners into a romantic journey that resonates with anyone dreaming of forever.

The song’s catchy chorus, smooth vocals, and rhythmic beats make it the perfect soundtrack for proposals, weddings, and anniversaries.

Shot with elegance and emotion, the new video brings the lyrics to life—capturing the essence of unity, devotion, and the sacred promise of marriage.

With Yɛn Ware, Ayisi continues to showcase his artistry and ability to create music that connects deeply with fans across Ghana and beyond. This is more than a love song—it’s a timeless anthem for modern romance.