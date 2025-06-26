Ad imageAd image
Music

Ayisi drops romance-filled music video for ‘Yɛn Ware’

Watch Ayisi’s new music video for Yɛn Ware, a heartfelt Afrobeat love song perfect for weddings and engagements.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ayisi has released the official music video for his latest track, Yɛn Ware, a heartfelt celebration of love, commitment, and the beauty of marriage.

Blending Afrobeat rhythms with emotional storytelling, Yɛn Ware explores the anticipation of a wedding proposal and the joy of building a life together.

Known for his soulful sound and lyrical depth, Ayisi invites listeners into a romantic journey that resonates with anyone dreaming of forever.

The song’s catchy chorus, smooth vocals, and rhythmic beats make it the perfect soundtrack for proposals, weddings, and anniversaries.

Shot with elegance and emotion, the new video brings the lyrics to life—capturing the essence of unity, devotion, and the sacred promise of marriage.

With Yɛn Ware, Ayisi continues to showcase his artistry and ability to create music that connects deeply with fans across Ghana and beyond. This is more than a love song—it’s a timeless anthem for modern romance.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Paa Kyerematen releases worship song ‘My Soul Bless The Lord’ with Naana Asiedu
Watch: Kawabanga & Dikoo inspire young adults in ‘Keshe’ video
Kwesi Amewuga releases music video for ‘No Love’ featuring Kweku Darlington
Camidoh captures the power of overcoming struggles in ‘Ayekoo’ video
Perez Musik inspires with ‘By Prayer’ – A new song for believers
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Kojo Blak. Photo Credit: Kojo Blak. KOJO BLAK unites Joeboy, King Promise, and Kelvyn Boy on ‘Excellent (Remix)’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Da Big Mike. Photo Credit: Da Big Mike.
Da Big Mike delivers the groove on new single “DOINZ”
Africa
Smirnoff In The Mix. Credit: Smirnoff.
Smirnoff In The Mix returns with street edition to celebrate Guinness Ghana’s 65 Years of Boldness
News
Debby Sway
Debby Sway breaks musical boundaries with versatility
News
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
I don’t want to be a genre-bound artist – AratheJay
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.
Amaarae Sets Tone for a Sensual Summer with S.M.O “Slut Me Out”
Reviews
- Advertisement -

Latest

Italy-based Sandy Bless
From Ghana to Italy: The anointed journey of Sandy Bless
News
Herman Suede. Photo credit: Herman Suede.
Herman Suede Talks Growth, Sound, and “One by One II”
Interviews
GuiltyBeatz. Photo Credit: GuiltyBeatz/Instagram.
I played Pappy Kojo’s ‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ to the team – Guilty Beatz on working with Beyoncé
News
TGMA National Music Summit 2025
TGMA National Music Summit 2025 highlights royalty concerns
News
Cover Artwork: Foko! - King Paluta
2025 Week 25: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music
Strongman
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Music
Vybz Shella
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
Music
Kurl Songx. Photo Credit: Kurl Songx.
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
Music

You Might Also Like