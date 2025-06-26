KOJO BLAK unites Joeboy, King Promise, and Kelvyn Boy on ‘Excellent (Remix)’

Afrobeats gets a fresh boost as KOJO BLAK teams up with Joeboy, King Promise, and Kelvyn Boy on the highly anticipated song Excellent Remix.

Blending smooth vocals, addictive rhythms, and high-energy vibes, the Excellent (Remix) is a celebration of African sound and star power.

KOJO BLAK delivers a vibrant upgrade to the original, with Joeboy’s infectious hooks, King Promise’s silky melodies, and Kelvyn Boy’s dancehall-inspired flow.

Each artist brings unique flavor, creating a sonic masterpiece destined for global playlists.

Produced with rich instrumentals and crisp production, this remix stands out as a certified summer anthem. Whether you’re a fan of Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, or new-school vibes, Excellent (Remix) deserves a spot in your rotation.

Now streaming on all major platforms, KOJO BLAK’s remix is not just a song—it’s a statement.

Cover Artworks: Excellent Remix – KOJO BLAK feat. Joeboy, King Promise, and Kelvyn Boy