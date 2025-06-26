Ad imageAd image
Music

KOJO BLAK unites Joeboy, King Promise, and Kelvyn Boy on ‘Excellent (Remix)’

KOJO BLAK drops “Excellent (Remix)” featuring Joeboy, King Promise & Kelvyn Boy. A must-listen Afrobeats anthem!

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Afrobeats gets a fresh boost as KOJO BLAK teams up with Joeboy, King Promise, and Kelvyn Boy on the highly anticipated song Excellent Remix.

Blending smooth vocals, addictive rhythms, and high-energy vibes, the Excellent (Remix) is a celebration of African sound and star power.

KOJO BLAK delivers a vibrant upgrade to the original, with Joeboy’s infectious hooks, King Promise’s silky melodies, and Kelvyn Boy’s dancehall-inspired flow.

Each artist brings unique flavor, creating a sonic masterpiece destined for global playlists.

Produced with rich instrumentals and crisp production, this remix stands out as a certified summer anthem. Whether you’re a fan of Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, or new-school vibes, Excellent (Remix) deserves a spot in your rotation.

Now streaming on all major platforms, KOJO BLAK’s remix is not just a song—it’s a statement.

Cover Artworks: Excellent Remix - KOJO BLAK feat. Joeboy, King Promise, and Kelvyn Boy
Cover Artworks: Excellent Remix – KOJO BLAK feat. Joeboy, King Promise, and Kelvyn Boy
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
‘Soul Of A Sparrow’ by XKYN is a journey through pain and hope
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Amaarae Sets Tone for a Sensual Summer with S.M.O “Slut Me Out”
Do Better: Kuami Eugene promises to give her more in new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Italy-based Sandy Bless From Ghana to Italy: The anointed journey of Sandy Bless
Next Article Ayisi Ayisi drops romance-filled music video for ‘Yɛn Ware’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kwesi Amewuga
Kwesi Amewuga releases music video for ‘No Love’ featuring Kweku Darlington
Music
Wavy by Opanka
Opanka releases deep, reflective new ‘Renewed Ego EP’
Music
GuiltyBeatz. Photo Credit: GuiltyBeatz/Instagram.
I played Pappy Kojo’s ‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ to the team – Guilty Beatz on working with Beyoncé
News
Facebook/Samini_Dagaati
Samini Eyes Film After 8th Studio Album “Origin8A”
News
Strongman
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Italy-based Sandy Bless
From Ghana to Italy: The anointed journey of Sandy Bless
News
Da Big Mike. Photo Credit: Da Big Mike.
Da Big Mike delivers the groove on new single “DOINZ”
Africa
Debby Sway
Debby Sway breaks musical boundaries with versatility
News
Herman Suede. Photo credit: Herman Suede.
Herman Suede Talks Growth, Sound, and “One by One II”
Interviews
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
I don’t want to be a genre-bound artist – AratheJay
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Vybz Shella
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
Music
Kurl Songx. Photo Credit: Kurl Songx.
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
Music
Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music

You Might Also Like