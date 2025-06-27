Ad imageAd image
Daboy Kenzi teams up with Kelvyn Boy on ‘Father Moses’

Daboy Kenzi teams up with Kelvyn Boy on “Father Moses”—a smooth, uplifting track full of hustle and heart.

Following the momentum of his breakout track Check on Me, Daboy Kenzi returns with Father Moses—a vibrant collaboration featuring Afrobeats star Kelvyn Boy.

The track, now streaming on all major digital platforms delivers a powerful fusion of smooth vocals, irresistible rhythm, and an uplifting message.

From the very first beat, Father Moses grabs attention with its clean production, catchy hooks, and lyrical focus on ambition, hustle, and positive energy.

Daboy Kenzi’s relaxed yet confident delivery pairs seamlessly with Kelvyn Boy’s soulful presence, creating a rich and melodic listening experience that resonates deeply with fans of contemporary Afrobeats.

Since his debut in 2021 with Jara, Daboy Kenzi has steadily carved his place in the scene, known for feel-good anthems and inspiring storytelling.

Father Moses not only reinforces his artistic growth but also shows his intent to connect with wider audiences through meaningful collaborations.

With this release, Daboy Kenzi sends a clear message to fans worldwide: this is only the beginning.

Cover Artwork: Father Moses - Daboy Kenzi & Kelvyn Boy
