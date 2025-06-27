Gabaya: Jubed celebrates Ghanaian roots with modern flair on new song

Emerging talent Jubed makes a strong statement with his latest single, Gabaya—a vibrant and culturally rich track that blends traditional rhythms with modern Afro-fusion elements.

Rooted in Ghanaian expression and sound, Gabaya captures the energy of the youth while paying homage to local storytelling through music.

With its catchy hooks, rhythmic instrumentation, and confident delivery, Gabaya offers a fresh sonic experience that reflects both identity and innovation.

Jubed’s lyrical approach carries authenticity, bringing listeners into his world with ease—whether they’re familiar with the language or connecting through the rhythm.

Produced with clarity and intention, the track positions Jubed as a rising voice in Ghana’s evolving soundscape. Gabaya is not just music to dance to—it’s music with roots, pulse, and purpose.

Cover Artwork: Gabaya – Jubed