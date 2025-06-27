Lasmid and Tml Vibez unite West Africa with ‘Sweet Songs 4 You’

Lasmid and Nigerian rising star Tml Vibez join forces on Sweet Songs 4 You—a 10-track collaborative project that blends Afrobeats, Ghanaian highlife, street-hop, amapiano, and heartfelt R&B into one vibrant body of work.

With both artists known for their melodic flair and emotional resonance, the project delivers a colourful, cross-cultural sound that feels personal yet widely relatable.

Sweet Songs 4 You is packed with rhythm, range, and realness. From love and longing to joy and self-reflection, each track offers a different mood while maintaining a cohesive groove throughout.

Lasmid brings his signature Ghanaian flair and soul-touching vocals, while Tml Vibez adds his unique Nigerian street-pop tone and lyrical edge.

The production leans into rich percussion, infectious melodies, and Afro-fusion instrumentation, making it a playlist-friendly project for both heartfelt moments and dancefloor settings.

Sweet Songs 4 You isn’t just a joint tape—it’s a fusion of cultures, sounds, and intentions.

Together, Lasmid and Tml Vibez bridge West African music in a way that feels effortless and refreshing.

Cover Artwork: Sweet Songs 4 You – Lasmid & Tml Vibez