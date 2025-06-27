Ad imageAd image
Music

Lyrical Joe drops striking video for ‘The Interview’ feat. Andy Dosty

Watch the new music video for “The Interview” as Lyrical Joe and Andy Dosty merge rap with raw storytelling.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Lyrical Joe brings new life to The Interview—a standout track from his I Am album—with a bold and visually striking music video.

Featuring veteran media personality Andy Dosty, the video adds depth to an already powerful concept: a rap presented in a question-and-answer format, where Lyrical Joe responds with bars and honesty, and Andy Dosty plays the interviewer.

Originally released as part of I Am, The Interview explores the rapper’s journey, personal struggles, rise to fame, and lyrical dominance.

The visuals, directed by Nii Josiah, blur the lines between journalism and hip-hop, bringing a fresh perspective to storytelling in African music.

With sharp wordplay and thought-provoking themes, Lyrical Joe continues to prove he’s not just rapping—he’s reflecting, challenging, and redefining the narrative.

The music video reinforces the message behind the song and reintroduces it with impact.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Ayisi drops romance-filled music video for ‘Yɛn Ware’
Paa Kyerematen releases worship song ‘My Soul Bless The Lord’ with Naana Asiedu
Watch: Kawabanga & Dikoo inspire young adults in ‘Keshe’ video
Kwesi Amewuga releases music video for ‘No Love’ featuring Kweku Darlington
Camidoh captures the power of overcoming struggles in ‘Ayekoo’ video
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article RCee RCee charts a sonic revolution with new song ‘Agenda’
Next Article Jubed Gabaya: Jubed celebrates Ghanaian roots with modern flair on new song
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
Cover Artwork: Foko! - King Paluta
2025 Week 25: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
It is always us than just one person – AratheJay post TGMA
News
Johnnie Walker and MAD Nite Club. Credit: Sourced.
Johnnie Walker and MAD Nite Club toast to two years of music, flavor and progress
News
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
Lyrics: Sacrifice by Black Sherif
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Panel Discussion at Indie Ghana Workshop. Photo Credit: Indie Ghana.
Indie Ghana highlights urgent need for Music Publishing knowledge with inaugural workshop
News
Italy-based Sandy Bless
From Ghana to Italy: The anointed journey of Sandy Bless
News
Da Big Mike. Photo Credit: Da Big Mike.
Da Big Mike delivers the groove on new single “DOINZ”
Africa
Juls
Juls explores Brazil-Africa sound blend on ‘Com Amor: Brazil EP’
Music
Debby Sway
Debby Sway breaks musical boundaries with versatility
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music
Strongman
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Music
Vybz Shella
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
Music
Kurl Songx. Photo Credit: Kurl Songx.
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
Music

You Might Also Like