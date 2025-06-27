Lyrical Joe drops striking video for ‘The Interview’ feat. Andy Dosty

Lyrical Joe brings new life to The Interview—a standout track from his I Am album—with a bold and visually striking music video.

Featuring veteran media personality Andy Dosty, the video adds depth to an already powerful concept: a rap presented in a question-and-answer format, where Lyrical Joe responds with bars and honesty, and Andy Dosty plays the interviewer.

Originally released as part of I Am, The Interview explores the rapper’s journey, personal struggles, rise to fame, and lyrical dominance.

The visuals, directed by Nii Josiah, blur the lines between journalism and hip-hop, bringing a fresh perspective to storytelling in African music.

With sharp wordplay and thought-provoking themes, Lyrical Joe continues to prove he’s not just rapping—he’s reflecting, challenging, and redefining the narrative.

The music video reinforces the message behind the song and reintroduces it with impact.