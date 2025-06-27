Ad imageAd image
RCee charts a sonic revolution with new song ‘Agenda’

“Agenda” by Rcee is a powerful musical statement, uniting traditional rhythms with a progressive sonic vision.

RCee has released Agenda, marks a significant contribution to the evolving landscape of contemporary African music.

Far beyond a feel-good anthem, Agenda stands as a genre-defying statement—fusing elements of highlife, afrobeats, and modern production to create a sound that is both rooted in tradition and forward-looking.

With Agenda, RCee bridges generational and stylistic gaps, offering listeners a powerful musical narrative that honours the past while embracing innovation.

Watch The Visualiser

The track reflects a deep cultural sensibility, evoking Ghanaian musical heritage through modern artistry.

Whether enjoyed in Accra or abroad, Agenda resonates with authenticity and purpose. It affirms RCee’s position as a thoughtful artist shaping the future of African sound.

This release not only underscores his creative range but also positions him as a key voice in the global music dialogue.

Cover Artwork: Agenda - RCee
Cover Artwork: Agenda – RCee
