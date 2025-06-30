Ad imageAd image
Akwaboah and Nadia Buari create magic in new ‘Smile Again’ music video

Watch Nadia Buari’s first-ever music video appearance in Akwaboah’s heart-touching new release “Smile Again” — a story of love and healing.

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Akwaboah returns with his latest emotional single, Smile Again, a moving ode to love, healing, and personal resilience.

But this time, he’s brought a surprise that’s captivating fans across the continent — the legendary Nadia Buari makes her debut in a full-length music video.

Best known for her celebrated acting career, Nadia brings grace, depth, and screen presence to the visual story behind “Smile Again.”

Her performance perfectly complements Akwaboah’s heartfelt vocals and touching lyrics, creating a rich emotional journey that speaks to anyone recovering from heartbreak or searching for hope.

With its lush cinematography, stirring melodies, and a truly memorable collaboration, “Smile Again” is more than just a song — it’s a story of strength and starting over.

Don’t miss this powerful blend of music and cinematic artistry from two of Ghana’s most beloved talents.

