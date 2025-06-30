Maccasio blends tradition and swagger in new video for ‘Mani’

Northern Ghana’s rap sensation Maccasio is back with the official music video for his electrifying new single, Mani.

Known for his unique blend of Afro-rap, indigenous sounds, and streetwise charisma, Maccasio once again proves why he’s one of the most influential voices in Ghanaian music today.

“Mani” is a bold and energetic track that blends traditional rhythms with a contemporary beat, showcasing Maccasio’s lyrical prowess in both Dagbani and English.

The visuals are equally powerful — shot with cinematic flair and vibrant styling that reflects Northern Ghana’s rich culture.

Directed with a sharp eye for detail by TMP Studios, the official music video for “Mani” captures the essence of hustle, identity, and self-expression.