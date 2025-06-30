Ad imageAd image
Searching Odo: Debby Sway love anthem for the hopeless romantics

Blending Afro-fusion and highlife, Debby Sway’s new single “Searching Odo” captures the emotional highs and lows of modern love. Stream it now.

Ghanaian rising star Debby Sway has released her latest single, Searching Odo, a heartfelt Afrobeat anthem that captures the emotional rollercoaster of longing for real love.

Now streaming on all major platforms, the song is already stirring conversation with its honest lyrics and infectious groove.

Blending contemporary Afro-fusion with highlife roots, “Searching Odo” reflects the vulnerable side of love — the waiting, the wandering, and the wondering.

It’s an ode to everyone still hoping to find their person in a world of mixed signals and broken promises.

“I wanted to speak for the girls and guys who are tired of the games — who just want something real,” says Debby Sway. “This song is my love letter to the lovers who haven’t given up.”

Produced by Itx Ynkx , “Searching Odo” is rhythmic, relatable, and radio-ready, and a strong addition to Debby Sway’s growing catalogue of emotionally-driven hits.

Cover Artwork: Searching Odo - Debby Sway
