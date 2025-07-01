Chief One showcases luxury & ambition in ‘Dubai Boy’ music video

Exciting artist Chief One is back with the official visuals for Dubai Boy, a standout track from his 2024 album It’s A Must.

Directed by Billong Pictures, the video blends luxury aesthetics with Chief One’s signature Amapiano sound, capturing his rise from local star to global stage.

Set against vibrant city backdrops and cinematic shots, Dubai Boy tells a story of ambition, resilience, and international dreams.

The track itself pairs catchy hooks with rhythmic beats, making it an instant playlist favourite. Known for his authentic storytelling and energy, Chief One continues to push creative boundaries with every release.

Released as part of It’s A Must, Dubai Boy cements Chief One’s status as one of Ghana’s most exciting voices in Amapiano.