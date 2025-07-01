Edem connects with Camidoh & JZyNo for electrifying new song ‘360’

Edem, Camidoh, and Liberian star JZyNo have teamed up for 360, a vibrant new single connecting Ghana and Liberia through rhythm, energy, and unforgettable vibes.

Blending Afrobeats with highlife and Liberian influences, 360 is a cultural celebration powered by smooth vocals and magnetic production.

With the powerful shout-out — “From Ghana to Liberia…the rhythm, the vibe, the energy is unreal…shout outs to my Liberia people, this one is for ya’ll” — the song champions African unity and musical synergy.

Each artist brings a unique flavour: Edem’s veteran flow, Camidoh’s melodic smoothness, and JZyNo’s charismatic edge.

360 is more than a song—it’s a cross-border anthem that pulses with life, passion, and pride. Streaming now on all platforms, it’s set to dominate playlists across the continent.

Cover Artwork: 360 – Edem, Camidoh & JZyNo