Ad imageAd image
Music

Onyame Ben Nie: New song by Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo brings healing through worship

Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo releases Onyame Ben Nie, a gospel song of faith and divine assurance.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo delivers a heartfelt message of trust and faith in her latest gospel single, Onyame Ben Nie.

Rooted in deep spiritual conviction, the song declares God as a miracle worker, ever faithful and all-powerful.

With soul-stirring vocals and rich instrumentation, Onyame Ben Nie invites listeners into a place of worship, peace, and divine assurance.

Watch The Visualiser

The title, which translates to “What Kind of God Is This?”, reflects awe at God’s unmatched ability to do the impossible.

Jacquelyn shares, “I pray this song blesses your entire life”—and it surely does, reminding us of God’s unwavering presence in every season.

Whether you’re seeking strength, healing, or simply encouragement, Onyame Ben Nie offers a spirit-lifting experience that resonates with hearts across the world.

Cover Artwork: Onyame Ben Nie - Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo
Cover Artwork: Onyame Ben Nie – Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Edem connects with Camidoh & JZyNo for electrifying new song ‘360’
Searching Odo: Debby Sway love anthem for the hopeless romantics
Daboy Kenzi teams up with Kelvyn Boy on ‘Father Moses’
New Music! Raevin blends Afro-fusion, soul, and emotion on ‘Fever’
Gabaya: Jubed celebrates Ghanaian roots with modern flair on new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Chief One Chief One showcases luxury & ambition in ‘Dubai Boy’ music video
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
Panel Discussion at Indie Ghana Workshop. Photo Credit: Indie Ghana.
Indie Ghana highlights urgent need for Music Publishing knowledge with inaugural workshop
News
Juls
Juls explores Brazil-Africa sound blend on ‘Com Amor: Brazil EP’
Music
Paa Kyerematen
Paa Kyerematen releases worship song ‘My Soul Bless The Lord’ with Naana Asiedu
Music
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
The road to Atlantic City: All you need to know about Ghana Music Awards USA 2025
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
AratheJay drops out of Ghana Party in the Park, UK
News
Rapper Sarkodie
Discover the Sound of June 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
Violence - Sarkodie
2025 Week 26: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
RCee
RCee charts a sonic revolution with new song ‘Agenda’
Music
Ayisi
Ayisi drops romance-filled music video for ‘Yɛn Ware’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music
Strongman
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Music
Vybz Shella
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
Music
Kurl Songx. Photo Credit: Kurl Songx.
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
Music

You Might Also Like