Onyame Ben Nie: New song by Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo brings healing through worship

Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo delivers a heartfelt message of trust and faith in her latest gospel single, Onyame Ben Nie.

Rooted in deep spiritual conviction, the song declares God as a miracle worker, ever faithful and all-powerful.

With soul-stirring vocals and rich instrumentation, Onyame Ben Nie invites listeners into a place of worship, peace, and divine assurance.

Watch The Visualiser

The title, which translates to “What Kind of God Is This?”, reflects awe at God’s unmatched ability to do the impossible.

Jacquelyn shares, “I pray this song blesses your entire life”—and it surely does, reminding us of God’s unwavering presence in every season.

Whether you’re seeking strength, healing, or simply encouragement, Onyame Ben Nie offers a spirit-lifting experience that resonates with hearts across the world.

Cover Artwork: Onyame Ben Nie – Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo