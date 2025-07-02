Ken Blege releases new masterpiece ‘The Strings Of My Heart’

Gospel artist Ken Blege unveils his latest single, The Strings of My Heart, a heartfelt and uplifting expression of praise and worship.

Now available on all major streaming platforms, the song reflects Ken’s deep spiritual journey and his passion for creating music that glorifies God.

Inspired by personal encounters with God’s presence, “The Strings of My Heart” is more than just a melody — it’s a powerful declaration of faith.

Ken Blege

Ken shares, “My heart reverberates the workings of the Lord in my life. Anytime I align with His word, a chant is borne in my heart and turns into a melody, forcing my feet to dance in praise.”

The joy I feel when I worship Him clouds all pain. We praise, He glories, and He moves in our lives. This is how ‘The Strings of My Heart’ came to be — a confession of how God’s word affects my being. Ken Blege

The song draws inspiration from Psalm 16:11, echoing the joy and pleasures found in God’s presence.

Through soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Ken Blege invites listeners into a space of gratitude, worship, and divine connection.

Ken hopes this song will minister to hearts worldwide, reminding believers that true peace and joy are found in a relationship with God.