Ad imageAd image
Music

Navah teams up with Piesie Esther to celebrate God’s faithfulness in ‘Onokwarefo’

Gospel artists Navah and Piesie Esther release ‘Onokwarefo’, a soulful reminder of God's unwavering love.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

France-based Ghanaian Gospel artist Navah has joined forces with the celebrated Piesie Esther to release an inspiring new single titled Onokwarefo — a soul-stirring declaration of God’s faithfulness.

The title, a Twi word meaning “God is Faithful,” encapsulates the heart of this powerful collaboration.

Rooted in personal reflection, ‘Onokwarefo’ was birthed during a season of gratitude as Navah celebrated ten years in active ministry.

Reflecting on his spiritual journey, he was reminded of morning devotions from childhood and a song by Mama Esther Nyamekye that played a key role in his early faith.

Navah

Navah shares how God led him to collaborate with Piesie Esther, recognising her as the perfect voice to deliver the song’s heartfelt message.

Produced with divine direction, the song draws inspiration from 2 Samuel 7:18-22, encouraging listeners to pause, reflect, and give thanks.

‘Onokwarefo’ is more than a song; it’s a testimony — a reminder that through life’s highs and lows, God remains faithful.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New music video from Wanlov the Kubolor – Watch ‘Lie Me’
Chief One showcases luxury & ambition in ‘Dubai Boy’ music video
Maccasio blends tradition and swagger in new video for ‘Mani’
Akwaboah and Nadia Buari create magic in new ‘Smile Again’ music video
Lyrical Joe drops striking video for ‘The Interview’ feat. Andy Dosty
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Ola Pumpin Ola Pumpin uplifts with new song ‘Rise Up’ feat. Qwamihopekid
Next Article Wanlov the Kubolor New music video from Wanlov the Kubolor – Watch ‘Lie Me’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Panel Discussion at Indie Ghana Workshop. Photo Credit: Indie Ghana.
Indie Ghana highlights urgent need for Music Publishing knowledge with inaugural workshop
News
Lasmid
Lasmid and Tml Vibez unite West Africa with ‘Sweet Songs 4 You’
Music
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
Lyrics: Sacrifice by Black Sherif
Music
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
AratheJay drops out of Ghana Party in the Park, UK
News
Ayisi
Ayisi drops romance-filled music video for ‘Yɛn Ware’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Anabel Rose.
Anabel Rose unveiled as Fresh Finds Spotify Cover for June
News
Rapper Sarkodie
Discover the Sound of June 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
Violence - Sarkodie
2025 Week 26: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
The road to Atlantic City: All you need to know about Ghana Music Awards USA 2025
News
Raevin
New Music! Raevin blends Afro-fusion, soul, and emotion on ‘Fever’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music
Strongman
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Music
Vybz Shella
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
Music

You Might Also Like