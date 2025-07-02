Navah teams up with Piesie Esther to celebrate God’s faithfulness in ‘Onokwarefo’

France-based Ghanaian Gospel artist Navah has joined forces with the celebrated Piesie Esther to release an inspiring new single titled Onokwarefo — a soul-stirring declaration of God’s faithfulness.

The title, a Twi word meaning “God is Faithful,” encapsulates the heart of this powerful collaboration.

Rooted in personal reflection, ‘Onokwarefo’ was birthed during a season of gratitude as Navah celebrated ten years in active ministry.

Reflecting on his spiritual journey, he was reminded of morning devotions from childhood and a song by Mama Esther Nyamekye that played a key role in his early faith.

Navah shares how God led him to collaborate with Piesie Esther, recognising her as the perfect voice to deliver the song’s heartfelt message.

Produced with divine direction, the song draws inspiration from 2 Samuel 7:18-22, encouraging listeners to pause, reflect, and give thanks.

‘Onokwarefo’ is more than a song; it’s a testimony — a reminder that through life’s highs and lows, God remains faithful.