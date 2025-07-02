Ad imageAd image
New music video from Wanlov the Kubolor – Watch ‘Lie Me’

‘Lie Me’ by Wanlov the Kubolor is a poetic new single blending spoken word, saxophone, and striking video storytelling.

Ghanaian musical icon Wanlov the Kubolor unveils the music video for Lie Me, a standout track from his 2025 album, Blue Card – Trumu Love (Vol. 1).

Known for his fearless artistry and sharp social commentary, Wanlov delivers another thought-provoking piece blending poetic reflection with raw emotion.

The video, directed by Andreea for Kubolor Cini, visually amplifies the track’s poetic depth through symbolic and expressive imagery.

It’s a fitting companion to the song’s minimalist arrangement, which features a haunting saxophone performance by Mads Ole Erhardsen.

The fusion of stripped-down instrumentals and spoken-word delivery allows Wanlov’s message to hit with full emotional force.

Both sonically and visually, ‘Lie Me’ is a layered experience — one that captures the essence of creative honesty.

It’s another strong addition to Wanlov’s repertoire of socially conscious and artful work.

