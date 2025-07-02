Ad imageAd image
Ola Pumpin uplifts with new song ‘Rise Up’ feat. Qwamihopekid

Ola Pumpin and Qwamihopekid inspire with ‘Rise Up’, a motivational track that blends calm melodies with powerful lyrics.

UK-based artist Ola Pumpin delivers a heartfelt message of hope and resilience in his latest single, Rise Up, featuring Qwamihopekid.

Blending soothing melodies with empowering lyrics, the track is a soulful anthem designed to uplift listeners in moments of doubt.

Produced by VT, the song pairs mesmerising piano chords with laid-back, singalong vocals that make it both calming and energising.

Ola Pumpin’s subtle Dancehall influences add a warm, rhythmic feel, while Qwamihopekid complements the vibe with motivational verses that speak to strength and perseverance.

As the lead single from Ola Pumpin’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Rise Up’ is a celebration of inner strength and the human spirit.

The message is simple yet powerful: keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacle.

Cover Artwork: Rise Up - Ola Pumpin feat. Qwamihopekid
Rise Up – Ola Pumpin feat. Qwamihopekid
