Jubed releases ‘From The Soil EP’, a heartfelt debut project

Jubed releases From The Soil EP, a powerful debut rooted in gratitude, resilience, and storytelling.

Emerging artist Jubed has officially released his debut project, From The Soil EP, a deeply personal body of work rooted in authenticity, gratitude, and growth.

Following the success of his first single, Jubed expressed appreciation to fans, saying, “I can’t thank you all enough for the massive support since my first single. And now I present to you From The Soil EP.”

The EP reflects Jubed’s journey and creative evolution, blending soulful sounds with storytelling that speaks to resilience and staying grounded.

With themes of origin, purpose, and progress, From The Soil serves as a sonic tribute to where it all began.

Listeners can expect a mix of introspective tracks and uplifting melodies, marking Jubed as a rising voice in the alternative and Afro-fusion space.

Cover Artwork: From The Soil EP - Jubed
Cover Artwork: From The Soil EP – Jubed
