‘Onipa Hia Mmoa’ : Ko-Jo Cue and Ayisi speak to the heart in new song

Ko-Jo Cue and Ayisi deliver a heartfelt message in their new single ‘Onipa Hia Mmoa’, calling for empathy and support.

Music

Ghanaian rap talent Ko-Jo Cue and soulful vocalist Ayisi have joined forces for a heartfelt new track titled Onipa Hia Mmoa, meaning “humans need help” in Twi.

The collaboration blends Ko-Jo Cue’s sharp lyrical storytelling with Ayisi’s rich melodies, delivering a socially conscious anthem that resonates with everyday struggles and shared humanity.

Backed by emotive production, ‘Onipa Hia Mmoa’ is a call for empathy and community support. Both artists reflect on life’s challenges and the importance of standing together in difficult times.

Known for their musical chemistry and lyrical depth, Ko-Jo Cue and Ayisi offer a song that feels both timely and timeless.

It follows their previous acclaimed collaborations and continues to showcase their ability to create music with meaning and purpose.

Cover Artwork: Onipa Hia Mmoa - Ko-Jo Cue & Ayisi
Cover Artwork: Onipa Hia Mmoa – Ko-Jo Cue & Ayisi
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Ayisi drops romance-filled music video for ‘Yɛn Ware’
Ko-Jo Cue talks about his 2 year music hiatus
‘One of the greatest to speak to music’ – Reggie Rockstone lauds Ko-Jo Cue
Abebrese: Ko-Jo Cue & Fameye create a must-hear
Ayisi is out with ‘Yɛn Ware’; a celebration of love
