‘Onipa Hia Mmoa’ : Ko-Jo Cue and Ayisi speak to the heart in new song

Ghanaian rap talent Ko-Jo Cue and soulful vocalist Ayisi have joined forces for a heartfelt new track titled Onipa Hia Mmoa, meaning “humans need help” in Twi.

The collaboration blends Ko-Jo Cue’s sharp lyrical storytelling with Ayisi’s rich melodies, delivering a socially conscious anthem that resonates with everyday struggles and shared humanity.

Backed by emotive production, ‘Onipa Hia Mmoa’ is a call for empathy and community support. Both artists reflect on life’s challenges and the importance of standing together in difficult times.

Known for their musical chemistry and lyrical depth, Ko-Jo Cue and Ayisi offer a song that feels both timely and timeless.

It follows their previous acclaimed collaborations and continues to showcase their ability to create music with meaning and purpose.

Cover Artwork: Onipa Hia Mmoa – Ko-Jo Cue & Ayisi