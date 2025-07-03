Ad imageAd image
SuperJazzClub releases music video for ‘Wicked (Remix)’ feat. Cruel Santino

Ghana’s SuperJazzClub drops ‘WICKED (Remix)’ with Nigerian star Cruel Santino, blending Afro-fusion, Hiplife and R&B sounds.

Ghanaian music collective SuperJazzClub has unveiled the official music video for their first single of 2025 — a remix of their 2023 track Wicked, featuring Nigerian Alte star Cruel Santino.

The original version of ‘Wicked’ was created in under ten minutes, according to producer and SuperJazzClub member Øbed, who described the process as “like a painting — spontaneous and full of vibes”.

The new remix, while moodier, still retains a party-ready energy, elevated by Santino’s signature style.

Released in May 2025, the track marks a new chapter for the collective ahead of the upcoming deluxe edition of their acclaimed EP, Monochrome Radio.

The EP, first released in June 2023, blends early 2000s R&B, Hip-Hop, Afro-fusion, and Ghanaian Hiplife, creating a dynamic sonic experience.

Speaking on the collaboration, SuperJazzClub stated, “It’s very shocking that the original version of ‘WICKED’ is two years old already… Now we’re sharing the remix with Cruel Santino, further strengthening our Ghana-Nigeria alliance.”

Band member BiQo added, “No sleep for the wicked, we double down on the wicked.”

The Monochrome Radio (Deluxe) edition, dropping in the coming weeks, will include new tracks alongside fan favourites such as ‘911’, ‘Fade’, and ‘Loose’.

