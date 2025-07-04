Break It 2.0: Kelvyn Boy joins forces with Camidoh, Dee Tutu & Deskibwoy on new song

Afrobeat sensation Kelvyn Boy delivers a refreshing twist with Break It 2.0, enlisting the talents of Camidoh, Dee Tutu, and Deskibwoy for a bold remix.

The track builds on the melodic foundation of the original while injecting new energy, harmonies, and lyrical depth.

Each featured artist adds their signature flair—Camidoh with smooth vocals, Dee Tutu’s edge, and Deskibwoy’s vibrant touch—creating a dynamic fusion of Ghanaian artistry.

Break It 2.0 explores themes of resilience, emotional honesty, and letting go, all set against a rhythmic, danceable backdrop.

With a polished production and rich vocal layering, the remix breathes new life into a fan favourite, reaffirming Kelvyn Boy’s place at the forefront of Afrobeat innovation.

Cover Artwork: Break It 2.0 – Kelvyn Boy feat. Camidoh, Dee Tutu, & Deskibwoy