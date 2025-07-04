Ad imageAd image
Start by Safo Newman urges you to begin—No more waiting

Ghanaian artist Safo Newman returns with Start—an inspiring track urging action and belief in yourself.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Safo Newman returns with an inspiring new single, Start, blending emotive lyrics with soulful rhythms.

The track urges listeners to take initiative and pursue their dreams without hesitation, a message that resonates in today’s fast-paced world.

With its rich instrumentation and Safo’s distinct vocal tone, Start captures the spirit of determination and self-belief.

Known for his unique sound and authentic storytelling, Newman continues to rise as a prominent voice in modern African music.

Whether you’re launching a new journey or overcoming self-doubt, this motivational anthem provides the perfect soundtrack to just begin—without waiting for everything to be perfect.

Don’t miss out on Start, this powerful message wrapped in musical brilliance.

Cover Artwork: Start - Safo Newman
Start – Safo Newman
Ghana Music
New GM icon
Ghana Music
