Start by Safo Newman urges you to begin—No more waiting

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Safo Newman returns with an inspiring new single, Start, blending emotive lyrics with soulful rhythms.

The track urges listeners to take initiative and pursue their dreams without hesitation, a message that resonates in today’s fast-paced world.

With its rich instrumentation and Safo’s distinct vocal tone, Start captures the spirit of determination and self-belief.

Known for his unique sound and authentic storytelling, Newman continues to rise as a prominent voice in modern African music.

Whether you’re launching a new journey or overcoming self-doubt, this motivational anthem provides the perfect soundtrack to just begin—without waiting for everything to be perfect.

Don’t miss out on Start, this powerful message wrapped in musical brilliance.

Cover Artwork: Start – Safo Newman