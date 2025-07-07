Ad imageAd image
Music

Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’

Ghanaian reggae sensation Ras Kuuku delivers a powerful narrative of transformation in his latest release, Come Hear Me, masterfully produced by IbeeOnDaBeatz.

The track seamlessly blends traditional reggae sensibilities with contemporary Amapiano rhythms, creating a distinctive sonic landscape that reflects the artist’s evolving musical journey.

“Come Hear Me” serves as Ras Kuuku’s personal testimony, inviting listeners to witness his remarkable ascent from humble beginnings to prosperity.

The song chronicles his transformation from struggling artist to successful musician, with wealth and recognition marking his upward trajectory.

Through compelling lyrics and infectious melodies, Ras Kuuku crafts an authentic story of perseverance and triumph that resonates with audiences across Africa and beyond.

The Amapiano influences add fresh dimension to Ras Kuuku’s signature reggae style, demonstrating his artistic versatility whilst maintaining his roots.

This release positions him as an innovative force in contemporary African music, bridging genres and generations through his compelling storytelling approach.

Come Hear Me is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Come Hear Me on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/ras-kuuku-come-hear-me.

Cover Artwork: Come Hear Me - Ras Kuuku
Cover Artwork: Come Hear Me – Ras Kuuku
