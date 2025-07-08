Ad imageAd image
New video for ‘Catch Me If U Can’ by Mellissa will get you glued

Mellissa returns with ‘Catch Me If U Can’ – a bold, upbeat track about confidence and movement.

Rising artist Mellissa returns with her latest single, Catch Me If U Can — a confident, infectious track that blends vibrant beats with an unmistakable attitude.

Known for her genre-blending sound and unapologetic lyrics, Mellissa delivers a high-energy performance that captures themes of freedom, ambition and unstoppable momentum.

The track’s playful yet assertive tone signals a fresh direction for the artist, whose growing fanbase continues to embrace her originality.

Sharing a short but powerful message with the release, Mellissa said: “I love this one, and now it’s yours“.

Her words speak to the personal connection she has with the song — and her desire to share that energy with listeners everywhere.

