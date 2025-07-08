Ad imageAd image
Sacred Reflection: Hajia Police shares her musical journey on debut album

Hajia Police releases her debut album ‘Sacred Reflection’, blending culture and heart.

Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats artist Hajia Police, who also serves as a police officer, has officially released her debut studio album, titled Sacred Reflection.

The 10-track album highlights her personal and musical journey — from early struggles to artistic growth and a desire to leave a lasting mark.

‘Sacred Reflection’ features a rich mix of Hausa, Pidgin, Twi, and English, allowing Hajia to reach a diverse audience with her message. “I wanted everyone to find themselves in my music,” she noted.

I poured my heart into this project. It took months of sacrifice, sleepless nights and deep reflection

Hajia Police

The album includes her hit single ‘Obineyem’, currently enjoying heavy airplay, and other favourites such as ‘Mama I Love U’, ‘Kromome’, ‘Fall in Love’, and ‘Eno Bbe Your Business’.

Hajia collaborated with top Ghanaian producer KinTerg, who also features on the album. “Working with KinTerg helped push my sound to the next level,” she said.

With ‘Sacred Reflection’, Hajia Police offers fans a heartfelt project aimed at inspiring others to embrace their journey — no matter how tough. “This album is a mirror of my soul,” she concluded.

Cover Artwork: Sacred Reflection - Hajia Police
