Skyface SDW drops 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) – A late night masterpiece

Ghana’s Asakaa star Skyface SDW has unveiled his latest project, 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) – a late-night sonic experience capturing the raw energy of the streets.

The two-track drop features All Night and Virgin ft. O’Kenneth, blending drill vibes with deep lyricism and signature Asakaa grit.

All Night sets the tone with dark, moody production and Skyface’s commanding flow – the perfect soundtrack for after-hours hustle.

Virgin, featuring Life Living Records heavyweight O’Kenneth, brings intensity and brotherhood to the forefront, making it a standout collaboration.

With 00:00 (Midnight Sounds), Skyface SDW shows his versatility and proves why he’s a force in Ghana’s ever-evolving drill scene.

These tracks aren’t just music—they’re moments that capture the heartbeat of Kumasi after dark.

Cover Artwork: 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) – Skyface SDW