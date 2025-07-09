Ad imageAd image
Music

Skyface SDW drops 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) – A late night masterpiece

Skyface SDW drops 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) featuring “All Night” and “Virgin” ft. O’Kenneth – raw Ghanaian drill at its finest.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghana’s Asakaa star Skyface SDW has unveiled his latest project, 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) – a late-night sonic experience capturing the raw energy of the streets.

The two-track drop features All Night and Virgin ft. O’Kenneth, blending drill vibes with deep lyricism and signature Asakaa grit.

All Night sets the tone with dark, moody production and Skyface’s commanding flow – the perfect soundtrack for after-hours hustle.

Virgin, featuring Life Living Records heavyweight O’Kenneth, brings intensity and brotherhood to the forefront, making it a standout collaboration.

With 00:00 (Midnight Sounds), Skyface SDW shows his versatility and proves why he’s a force in Ghana’s ever-evolving drill scene.

These tracks aren’t just music—they’re moments that capture the heartbeat of Kumasi after dark.

Cover Artwork: 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) - Skyface SDW
Cover Artwork: 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) – Skyface SDW
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Camidoh announces new ‘Trustn God EP’ to be released on 25th July
King Soje releases new Afro Dancehall project – ‘True Believer EP’
Jubed releases ‘From The Soil EP’, a heartfelt debut project
Juls explores Brazil-Africa sound blend on ‘Com Amor: Brazil EP’
Opanka releases deep, reflective new ‘Renewed Ego EP’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Shatta Wale New music! Shatta Wale releases ‘African Dancehall’
Next Article Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram. Afrobeats is not in an exciting space – Amaarae explains why
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cover Artwork: Shoulder - Medikal, Shatta Wale, & Beeztrap KOTM
2025 Week 27: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
NPP, NDC by Safo Newman
Start by Safo Newman urges you to begin—No more waiting
Music
RCee. Photo Credit: RCee/Instagram.
RCee has a very distinct sound – Amaarae touts Ghanaian talent
News
Efe Grace
Efe Grace announces The Grace Effect 2025 – Date to be unveiled soon
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.
Afrobeats is not in an exciting space – Amaarae explains why
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Patrons jamming at Smirnoff In The Mix street edition. Credit: Supplied.
Smirnoff In The Mix shut down Joy FM Street with high-energy celebration of music, community, and flavour
News
Ghanaian artistes associated with the rise of Dancehall, from Rag-Life to Afro-Dancehall. Credit: Sourced/Ghana Music.
Rag-Life to Afro-Dancehall: Uncovering A Unique Sound Fusion
Culture
AD DJ. Credit: Apple Music.
AD DJ named Apple Music’s Africa Now DJ Mix face for July
News
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Kelvyn Boy mesmerizes fans with outstanding performance at Duku Festival
Break It 2.0: Kelvyn Boy joins forces with Camidoh, Dee Tutu & Deskibwoy on new song
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music
Strongman
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Music
Vybz Shella
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
Music

You Might Also Like