Between Me & God: King Paluta gets deep and personal in new song

King Paluta has dropped a soul-stirring new single titled Between Me & God — a raw, heartfelt piece that dives deep into life’s trials, triumphs, and the unspoken bond between man and the divine.

Known for his lyrical fire and street wisdom, Paluta goes personal on this one. The track blends hard-hitting bars with spiritual undertones, creating a reflective vibe that speaks to anyone chasing their dreams through struggle and prayer.

His delivery is gritty yet emotional, flowing effortlessly in Twi with punchlines that hit hard and truths that resonate.

‘Between Me & God’ isn’t just another street anthem — it’s a declaration of faith, survival, and purpose. Whether you’re grinding in silence or seeking answers, this song hits where it matters.

King Paluta reminds us: sometimes, the only one who understands your journey is you — and God.

Cover Artwork: Between Me & God – King Paluta