Ad imageAd image
Music

Between Me & God: King Paluta gets deep and personal in new song

King Paluta releases “Between Me & God”, a deep and honest new single blending faith, pain, and purpose.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

King Paluta has dropped a soul-stirring new single titled Between Me & God — a raw, heartfelt piece that dives deep into life’s trials, triumphs, and the unspoken bond between man and the divine.

Known for his lyrical fire and street wisdom, Paluta goes personal on this one. The track blends hard-hitting bars with spiritual undertones, creating a reflective vibe that speaks to anyone chasing their dreams through struggle and prayer.

His delivery is gritty yet emotional, flowing effortlessly in Twi with punchlines that hit hard and truths that resonate.

‘Between Me & God’ isn’t just another street anthem — it’s a declaration of faith, survival, and purpose. Whether you’re grinding in silence or seeking answers, this song hits where it matters.

King Paluta reminds us: sometimes, the only one who understands your journey is you — and God.

Cover Artwork: Between Me & God - King Paluta
Cover Artwork: Between Me & God – King Paluta
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
KiDi drops ‘Gymnastic’ with rising stars OliveTheBoy & KOJO BLAK
Wiafe SwiitLypz gets real on new song ‘So Mpa Ne Mu’
New music! Shatta Wale releases ‘African Dancehall’
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Break It 2.0: Kelvyn Boy joins forces with Camidoh, Dee Tutu & Deskibwoy on new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Diana Hamilton Diana Hamilton returns with new Highlife-Gospel song ‘My Good God’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

RCee. Photo Credit: RCee/Instagram.
RCee has a very distinct sound – Amaarae touts Ghanaian talent
News
Efe Grace
Efe Grace announces The Grace Effect 2025 – Date to be unveiled soon
News
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram
On Your Radar – Check out the Top Picks for July
Lists
AD DJ. Credit: Apple Music.
AD DJ named Apple Music’s Africa Now DJ Mix face for July
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.
Afrobeats is not in an exciting space – Amaarae explains why
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Patrons jamming at Smirnoff In The Mix street edition. Credit: Supplied.
Smirnoff In The Mix shut down Joy FM Street with high-energy celebration of music, community, and flavour
News
Obineyem by Hajia Police
Sacred Reflection: Hajia Police shares her musical journey on debut album
Music
Camidoh
Camidoh announces new ‘Trustn God EP’ to be released on 25th July
News
Ghanaian artistes associated with the rise of Dancehall, from Rag-Life to Afro-Dancehall. Credit: Sourced/Ghana Music.
Rag-Life to Afro-Dancehall: Uncovering A Unique Sound Fusion
Culture
King Soje
King Soje releases new Afro Dancehall project – ‘True Believer EP’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music
Strongman
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Music

You Might Also Like