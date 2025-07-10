Ad imageAd image
Diana Hamilton returns with new Highlife-Gospel song ‘My Good God’

Me Nyankopong Papabi’ by Diana Hamilton features stunning Ghanaian visuals and a soulful gospel highlife sound.

Award-winning gospel singer Diana Hamilton returns with a heartfelt offering, Me Nyankopong Papabi (My Good God) — a spirited declaration of God’s unwavering goodness.

Directed by McWillies of Flashbak Media, the video takes viewers on a nostalgic visual journey through Diana’s own childhood home and other indigenous Ghanaian settings.

The visuals celebrate Ghana’s vibrant culture, rich heritage, and everyday life with cinematic elegance.

Musically, the track delivers a powerful blend of Ghanaian Big Band highlife and modern gospel, produced by Kaywa — the musical genius behind Diana’s chart-topping hits like Mo Ne Yo, Wasem, and Work in Progress.

Me Nyankopong Papabi not only showcases Diana’s vocal mastery but also reaffirms her deep-rooted connection to faith and culture.

This new release is more than a song — it’s a visual and sonic tribute to God’s goodness, Ghanaian identity, and spiritual resilience.

Ghana Music
