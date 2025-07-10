Ad imageAd image
DopeNation unveils new ‘Ghanapiano’ album – A 17-track banger

The Ghanapiano album by DopeNation is a must-listen. 17 tracks, pure Ghanaian heat, and Amapiano influence!

Ghanaian music duo DopeNation is back and ready to take over the airwaves with their highly anticipated third album, Ghanapiano.

The 17-track album offers a unique blend of rich Ghanaian rhythms with the infectious energy of Amapiano, delivering a fresh, home-grown sound.

With Ghanapiano, DopeNation pushes boundaries and reclaims African soundwaves in a style uniquely their own.

Whether you’re vibing in Accra, chilling in Kumasi or repping Ghana abroad, this album brings the party straight to your ears.

This project showcases DopeNation’s signature style, with each track highlighting their versatility and ability to seamlessly mix modern sounds with traditional African influences.

The album’s tracks are designed to keep listeners hooked, from slow vibes to high-energy anthems.

Cover Artwork: Ghanapiano - DopeNation
Cover Artwork: Ghanapiano – DopeNation
