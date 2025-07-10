KiDi drops ‘Gymnastic’ with rising stars OliveTheBoy & KOJO BLAK

Ghanaian superstar KiDi has released his latest single ‘Gymnastic‘ featuring rising talents OliveTheBoy and KOJO BLAK, creating a collaboration that echoes through Ghana’s music scene.

The ‘Lomo Lomo’ artist brings together different generations of talent in perfect harmony like the rhythmic drumbeats at Accra’s Independence Square during national celebrations.

The track showcases KiDi’s continued evolution as an artist while providing a platform for emerging talents to shine.

Watch the Visualiser

OliveTheBoy and KOJO BLAK, who have been making waves in Ghana’s music scene, bring their unique styles to complement KiDi’s signature sound.

The collaboration represents a significant moment in Ghana’s music industry, bridging the gap between established artists and the next generation.

As streaming numbers continue to climb, “Gymnastic” positions itself as a potential chart-topper that could influence how veteran artists collaborate with newcomers, potentially reshaping Ghana’s musical landscape for years to come.

Cover Artwork: Gymnastic – KiDi, Olivetheboy & KOJO BLAK