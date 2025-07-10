Ad imageAd image
New music! Joey B collaborates with Ablekuma Nana Lace on ‘Yaa Abrefi’

Joey B collaborates with Ablekuma Nana Lace on 'Yaa Abrefi' music video directed by Jeremy Joseph, showcasing Ghana's hip-hop talent in fresh collaboration.

Joey B has released the music video for Yaa Abrefi featuring rising rapper Ablekuma Nana Lace, shot at the harbour, capturing the industrial backdrop of Ghana’s bustling port city atmosphere.

The collaboration brings together Joey B’s established artistry with Ablekuma Nana Lace’s fresh perspective against the iconic maritime setting.

Known for hits like “Tonga” and his multilingual approach to music, Joey B continues to showcase his versatility by partnering with emerging talent.

Ablekuma Nana Lace, who gained recognition after freestyling on Dr. Pound’s Show, brings his unique style to complement Joey B’s seasoned delivery.

The ‘Yaa Abrefi’ video, with its striking harbour cinematography, represents Ghana’s hip-hop evolution, demonstrating how established artists can nurture new talent while maintaining their creative edge.

This collaboration could inspire more partnerships, potentially reshape Ghana’s hip-hop landscape and create opportunities for upcoming artists to gain mainstream recognition.

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
