Wiafe SwiitLypz gets real on new song ‘So Mpa Ne Mu’

Wiafe SwiitLypz has dropped his latest single ‘So Mpa Ne Mu‘, delivering a playful track that captures the intimate moments shared behind closed doors, much like the whispered conversations that float through Accra’s residential neighbourhoods after dark.

The versatile artist, whose real name is Ernest Koranteng, adds another compelling track to his growing discography.

Following the success of recent hits like “One Man No Chop” and “Abba Father,” which dominated various music countdowns across Ghana, “So Mpa Ne Mu” demonstrates Wiafe SwiitLypz’s continued evolution as a solo artist.

After his successful collaboration “Am in Love” featuring legendary Ghanaian singer Oheneba Kissi, the former Dunsin group leader maintains his commitment to creating meaningful music.

The release reinforces Wiafe SwiitLypz’s position in Ghana’s music landscape, showcasing his ability to blend romance with catchy melodies.

His consistent output and diverse musical approach, from love ballads to more intimate tracks, suggest a bright future for independent artistry in Ghana’s evolving music industry.

So Mpa Ne Mu is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream So Mpa Ne Mu on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/wiafe-swiitlypz-so-mpa-ne-mu.

Cover Artwork: So Mpa Ne Mu – Wiafe SwiitLypz