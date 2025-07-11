Ad imageAd image
Countdown begins: Lyrical Joe releases ‘Road To 5th August 9’

Lyrical Joe kickstarts ‘Road to 5th August 9’, teasing the next chapter of his iconic rap series.

Ghanaian rap powerhouse Lyrical Joe launches Road to 5th August 9 — a high-energy campaign designed to stir excitement for the ninth edition of his much-anticipated rap series, 5th August.

Known for his lyrical dexterity, complex rhyme schemes, and razor-sharp delivery, Lyrical Joe uses this yearly release to showcase elite rap skills and storytelling depth.

The 5th August series has become a hallmark event on the Ghanaian hip-hop calendar, with each release coinciding with Lyrical Joe’s birthday.

This strategic build-up heightens fan engagement, allowing listeners to revisit previous instalments while anticipating fresh bars, social commentary, and lyrical innovation.

Road to 5th August 9 isn’t just promotion — it’s a statement of intent. Lyrical Joe is setting the tone for what promises to be another explosive lyrical performance come August 5th. Fans and hip-hop heads alike won’t want to miss what’s next.

