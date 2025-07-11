Countdown begins: Lyrical Joe releases ‘Road To 5th August 9’

Ghanaian rap powerhouse Lyrical Joe launches Road to 5th August 9 — a high-energy campaign designed to stir excitement for the ninth edition of his much-anticipated rap series, 5th August.

Known for his lyrical dexterity, complex rhyme schemes, and razor-sharp delivery, Lyrical Joe uses this yearly release to showcase elite rap skills and storytelling depth.

The 5th August series has become a hallmark event on the Ghanaian hip-hop calendar, with each release coinciding with Lyrical Joe’s birthday.

This strategic build-up heightens fan engagement, allowing listeners to revisit previous instalments while anticipating fresh bars, social commentary, and lyrical innovation.

Road to 5th August 9 isn’t just promotion — it’s a statement of intent. Lyrical Joe is setting the tone for what promises to be another explosive lyrical performance come August 5th. Fans and hip-hop heads alike won’t want to miss what’s next.