Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales

Donzy releases 'Problem' featuring Fameye, a powerful hiplife track exploring life tales and struggles in authentic Ghanaian storytelling style.

Donzy has dropped his latest single ‘Problem‘ featuring acclaimed vocalist Fameye, delivering a powerful hiplife track that chronicles authentic life tales from the streets of Ghana.

Like the evening conversations at Accra’s chop bars where everyday people share their struggles over bowls of fufu, this collaboration serves up raw, unfiltered storytelling.

The track showcases Donzy’s signature hiplife style while incorporating Fameye’s melodic prowess, creating a compelling narrative about life’s challenges and perseverance.

Both artists draw from personal experiences to craft lyrics that resonate with listeners facing similar struggles across Ghana’s urban communities.

“Problem” represents the evolution of hiplife music, maintaining its roots in authentic storytelling while adapting to contemporary sounds.

The collaboration between Donzy and Fameye demonstrates how established and rising artists can unite to preserve Ghana’s musical heritage while addressing current social realities, potentially inspiring more meaningful collaborations in the hiplife genre.

Problem is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Problem on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/donzy-fameye-problem.

Cover Artwork: Problem - Donzy ft. Fameye
Cover Artwork: Problem – Donzy ft. Fameye
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
