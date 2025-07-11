Ad imageAd image
New music! Gyakie releases ‘Unconditional’

Gyakie releases 'Unconditional' produced by Afrolektra, the second single from her highly anticipated debut album 'After Midnight'.

Gyakie has released Unconditional, delivering another deeply personal track that resonates like the gentle evening breeze across Cape Coast’s historic castle grounds.

The single serves as the second offering from her highly anticipated debut album “After Midnight,” following the soul-stirring lead track “Sankofa.”

Known for her collaborations with longtime producer Afrolektra (Eyram Gbewonyo), Gyakie continues to blend heartfelt storytelling with contemporary African rhythms.

“Unconditional” is expected to build on the emotional foundation established by “Sankofa,” showcasing Gyakie’s evolution as an artist who seamlessly fuses Afro-fusion, soul, and R&B elements.

The “After Midnight” album reflects personal experiences by Gyakie and emotional journey, exploring themes of solitude, grief, and healing.

“Unconditional” reinforces her position as one of Ghana’s most promising young artists, potentially inspiring more intimate, vulnerability-driven music in the Afrobeats and R&B landscape while cementing her international appeal.

Cover Artwork: Unconditional - Gyakie
