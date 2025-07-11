Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Pharaoh’ by Amerado urges you to break free from distractions

In Pharaoh, Amerado uses powerful imagery to inspire inner strength and clarity.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Amerado has released his new song Pharaoh, delivering a spiritually charged track that burns through distractions like the sacred fires lit during festival cleansing rituals in Ghana.

Known for lyrical depth and social commentary, Amerado steps into spiritual territory, urging listeners to burn away distractions that hinder growth.

Drawing on biblical imagery, “Pharaoh” doesn’t glorify Egyptian royalty but reinterprets the term as a symbol of oppressive forces in one’s life.

The song calls for personal liberation—echoing the moment Pharaoh was metaphorically “burned” to free the people.

Set against a moody yet energizing beat, Amerado’s delivery is fierce, compelling, and introspective. “Pharaoh” marks a bold chapter in his musical journey, bridging motivational themes with cultural relevance.

With sharp verses and a commanding presence, Amerado positions himself not just as a storyteller, but as a catalyst for self-reflection and action.

Cover Artwork: Pharaoh - Amerado
Cover Artwork: Pharaoh – Amerado
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New music! Gyakie releases ‘Unconditional’
Between Me & God: King Paluta gets deep and personal in new song
KiDi drops ‘Gymnastic’ with rising stars OliveTheBoy & KOJO BLAK
Wiafe SwiitLypz gets real on new song ‘So Mpa Ne Mu’
New music! Shatta Wale releases ‘African Dancehall’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Gyakie New music! Gyakie releases ‘Unconditional’
Next Article Donzy Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Camidoh
Camidoh announces new ‘Trustn God EP’ to be released on 25th July
News
RCee. Photo Credit: RCee/Instagram.
RCee has a very distinct sound – Amaarae touts Ghanaian talent
News
Efe Grace
Efe Grace announces The Grace Effect 2025 – Date to be unveiled soon
News
Kelvyn Boy mesmerizes fans with outstanding performance at Duku Festival
Break It 2.0: Kelvyn Boy joins forces with Camidoh, Dee Tutu & Deskibwoy on new song
Music
NPP, NDC by Safo Newman
Start by Safo Newman urges you to begin—No more waiting
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Emily Adade Boateng
Emily Adade Boateng: Ghana’s 12-Year-Old Gospel Prodigy
Bloggers
Patrons jamming at Smirnoff In The Mix street edition. Credit: Supplied.
Smirnoff In The Mix shut down Joy FM Street with high-energy celebration of music, community, and flavour
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.
Afrobeats is not in an exciting space – Amaarae explains why
News
Mellissa
New video for ‘Catch Me If U Can’ by Mellissa will get you glued
Music
Obineyem by Hajia Police
Sacred Reflection: Hajia Police shares her musical journey on debut album
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music

You Might Also Like