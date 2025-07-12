Ad imageAd image
Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir deliver message of faith in ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’

Daughters of Glorious Jesus teams up with Nsawam Prison Female Ward Choir for 'Oteneneeni (The Righteous)', sharing the message of faith and God's assured deliverance.

In a heartwarming display of Ghana’s rich gospel tradition, legendary group Daughters of Glorious Jesus has released Oteneneeni (The Righteous) their second collaboration with the Nsawam Prison Choir.

Like the ancient storytellers who gathered under the village baobab tree to share tales of triumph, this powerful partnership brings hope to places where it’s needed most.

The song reimagines a 1996 classic from their Asomdwoe Hene album, telling Joseph’s story of wrongful imprisonment and unwavering faith.

This powerful song reminds us that our faith journey with Christ may face some challenges, but His deliverance is always assured

Daughters Of Glorious Jesus

Originally released 29 years ago, ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’ draws parallels between the biblical figure’s trials and the experiences of the incarcerated women who now lend their voices to this inspiring remake.

The collaboration merges the choir’s beautiful vocal harmonies with the band’s creative arrangements, creating a fresh interpretation that speaks to contemporary audiences while honoring the original’s spiritual message.

The partnership showcases how gospel music transcends physical barriers, offering spiritual deliverance and hope.

This partnership between Ghana’s gospel icons and the Nsawam Prison Female Ward Choir demonstrates music’s power to transform lives and communities, potentially inspiring similar initiatives across Ghana’s correctional facilities while reinforcing the nation’s commitment to rehabilitation through faith.

Oteneneeni (The Righteous) is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Oteneneeni (The Righteous) on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/ras-kuuku-sika-dam.

