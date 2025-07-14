Gemini Orleans ignites with new song ‘Gasoline’

Ghanaian rapper Gemini Orleans sets the streets ablaze with his latest release, Gasoline — a potent blend of gritty trap energy and spiritual conviction.

Branded with the bold moniker “Yesu (with the…)”, Gemini unleashes divine firepower over trunk-rattling 808s and hypnotic haze, confronting media bias, street realities, and music industry egos.

Produced by the hard-hitting DJ Abui and visually brought to life by Shadrach Junie Annan, “Gasoline” captures Gemini’s lyrical finesse in rapid-fire bars, exuding confidence, clarity, and charisma.

From the infectious hook to his unrelenting cadence, this track is more than just music — it’s a manifesto of power, purpose, and perseverance.

Whether you’re a trap aficionado or a fan of fearless lyricism, “Gasoline” delivers high-octane artistry you won’t forget. Gemini Orleans is not just rapping — he’s reigniting the culture.