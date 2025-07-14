Ad imageAd image
Music

Gemini Orleans ignites with new song ‘Gasoline’

Gemini Orleans drops “Gasoline” – a bold trap anthem fusing divine fire and street truths.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian rapper Gemini Orleans sets the streets ablaze with his latest release, Gasoline — a potent blend of gritty trap energy and spiritual conviction.

Branded with the bold moniker “Yesu (with the…)”, Gemini unleashes divine firepower over trunk-rattling 808s and hypnotic haze, confronting media bias, street realities, and music industry egos.

Produced by the hard-hitting DJ Abui and visually brought to life by Shadrach Junie Annan, “Gasoline” captures Gemini’s lyrical finesse in rapid-fire bars, exuding confidence, clarity, and charisma.

From the infectious hook to his unrelenting cadence, this track is more than just music — it’s a manifesto of power, purpose, and perseverance.

Whether you’re a trap aficionado or a fan of fearless lyricism, “Gasoline” delivers high-octane artistry you won’t forget. Gemini Orleans is not just rapping — he’s reigniting the culture.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Tracy Shay stars in Wendy Shay new ‘Too Late Remix’ music video
Countdown begins: Lyrical Joe releases ‘Road To 5th August 9’
Diana Hamilton returns with new Highlife-Gospel song ‘My Good God’
New music! Joey B collaborates with Ablekuma Nana Lace on ‘Yaa Abrefi’
New video for ‘Catch Me If U Can’ by Mellissa will get you glued
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir deliver message of faith in ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’
Next Article Wendy Shay Tracy Shay stars in Wendy Shay new ‘Too Late Remix’ music video
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

RCee. Photo Credit: RCee/Instagram.
RCee has a very distinct sound – Amaarae touts Ghanaian talent
News
Obineyem by Hajia Police
Sacred Reflection: Hajia Police shares her musical journey on debut album
Music
Wiafe SwiitLypz
Wiafe SwiitLypz gets real on new song ‘So Mpa Ne Mu’
Music
Efe Grace
Efe Grace announces The Grace Effect 2025 – Date to be unveiled soon
News
King Soje
King Soje releases new Afro Dancehall project – ‘True Believer EP’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Emily Adade Boateng
Emily Adade Boateng: Ghana’s 12-Year-Old Gospel Prodigy
Bloggers
DopeNation
DopeNation unveils new ‘Ghanapiano’ album – A 17-track banger
Music
KiDI-OliveTheBoy-KOJO BLAK
KiDi drops ‘Gymnastic’ with rising stars OliveTheBoy & KOJO BLAK
Music
Patrons jamming at Smirnoff In The Mix street edition. Credit: Supplied.
Smirnoff In The Mix shut down Joy FM Street with high-energy celebration of music, community, and flavour
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.
Afrobeats is not in an exciting space – Amaarae explains why
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music

You Might Also Like