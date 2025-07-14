Tracy Shay stars in Wendy Shay new ‘Too Late Remix’ music video

Wendy Shay has unveiled the official video for her powerful new single Too Late Remix, a pan-African collaboration featuring Phina, Bedjine, and Guchi.

Directed by Director Boldz and starring Tracy Shay, the visual is a cinematic exploration of heartbreak, strength, and feminine solidarity.

Set against striking backdrops and emotionally charged scenes, each artist delivers a heartfelt performance that transcends borders — from Bedjine’s Haitian flair to Guchi’s Nigerian melody and Phina’s Tanzanian soul.

The remix elevates Wendy Shay’s original hit into a visual and vocal celebration of resilience.

With its empowering themes, polished production, and pan-African cast, the “Too Late Remix” video stands out as one of 2025’s must-watch music releases. Wendy Shay isn’t just releasing a video — she’s creating a movement.