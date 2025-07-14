Ad imageAd image
Music

Tracy Shay stars in Wendy Shay new ‘Too Late Remix’ music video

Watch the official video for Wendy Shay - “Too Late Remix” ft. Phina, Bedjine & Guchi — directed by Boldz.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Wendy Shay has unveiled the official video for her powerful new single Too Late Remix, a pan-African collaboration featuring Phina, Bedjine, and Guchi.

Directed by Director Boldz and starring Tracy Shay, the visual is a cinematic exploration of heartbreak, strength, and feminine solidarity.

Set against striking backdrops and emotionally charged scenes, each artist delivers a heartfelt performance that transcends borders — from Bedjine’s Haitian flair to Guchi’s Nigerian melody and Phina’s Tanzanian soul.

The remix elevates Wendy Shay’s original hit into a visual and vocal celebration of resilience.

With its empowering themes, polished production, and pan-African cast, the “Too Late Remix” video stands out as one of 2025’s must-watch music releases. Wendy Shay isn’t just releasing a video — she’s creating a movement.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Gemini Orleans ignites with new song ‘Gasoline’
Countdown begins: Lyrical Joe releases ‘Road To 5th August 9’
Diana Hamilton returns with new Highlife-Gospel song ‘My Good God’
New music! Joey B collaborates with Ablekuma Nana Lace on ‘Yaa Abrefi’
New video for ‘Catch Me If U Can’ by Mellissa will get you glued
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Gemini Orleans Gemini Orleans ignites with new song ‘Gasoline’
Next Article For the Popping by King Paluta 2025 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

DopeNation
DopeNation unveils new ‘Ghanapiano’ album – A 17-track banger
Music
Camidoh
Camidoh announces new ‘Trustn God EP’ to be released on 25th July
News
Wiafe SwiitLypz
Wiafe SwiitLypz gets real on new song ‘So Mpa Ne Mu’
Music
Skyface SDW
Skyface SDW drops 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) – A late night masterpiece
Music
King Soje
King Soje releases new Afro Dancehall project – ‘True Believer EP’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

For the Popping by King Paluta
2025 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Emily Adade Boateng
Emily Adade Boateng: Ghana’s 12-Year-Old Gospel Prodigy
Bloggers
KiDI-OliveTheBoy-KOJO BLAK
KiDi drops ‘Gymnastic’ with rising stars OliveTheBoy & KOJO BLAK
Music
RCee. Photo Credit: RCee/Instagram.
RCee has a very distinct sound – Amaarae touts Ghanaian talent
News
Patrons jamming at Smirnoff In The Mix street edition. Credit: Supplied.
Smirnoff In The Mix shut down Joy FM Street with high-energy celebration of music, community, and flavour
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music

You Might Also Like