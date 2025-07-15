Ad imageAd image
Music

Did It Again: Keddi releases hardcore tune featuring DarkoVibes

Keddi and DarkoVibes deliver a hit Hiplife track with "Did It Again" – a blend of rap and singing you won’t want to miss.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Rapper Keddi is back with a banger in the form of Did It Again featuring the incredibly talented DarkoVibes.

This Hiplife track blends catchy rap verses with an infectious singing chorus, making it a perfect fusion of Ghanaian street culture and contemporary vibes.

With Keddi’s verses and DarkoVibes’ melodic touch, “Did It Again” captures the essence of confidence and resilience, celebrating personal success and repeating victories.

The song’s upbeat tempo and rhythmic delivery give it a unique energy that will have you vibing from start to finish.

Ghana’s vibrant music scene continues to impress, and “Did It Again” is a prime example of Hiplife’s evolution into a global sound.

With both rap and sing-along elements, this track is set to make waves in clubs, on radio, and on playlists worldwide.

Cover Artwork: Did It Again - Keddi feat. DarkoVibes
Cover Artwork: Did It Again – Keddi feat. DarkoVibes
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘Pharaoh’ by Amerado urges you to break free from distractions
New music! Gyakie releases ‘Unconditional’
Between Me & God: King Paluta gets deep and personal in new song
KiDi drops ‘Gymnastic’ with rising stars OliveTheBoy & KOJO BLAK
Wiafe SwiitLypz gets real on new song ‘So Mpa Ne Mu’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Blood In The Water. Credit: Numa/TSIE Numa and TSIE announce “Blood In The Water” debut single
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Emily Adade Boateng
Emily Adade Boateng: Ghana’s 12-Year-Old Gospel Prodigy
Bloggers
Joey B & Ablekuma Nana Lace
New music! Joey B collaborates with Ablekuma Nana Lace on ‘Yaa Abrefi’
Music
DopeNation
DopeNation unveils new ‘Ghanapiano’ album – A 17-track banger
Music
Obineyem by Hajia Police
Sacred Reflection: Hajia Police shares her musical journey on debut album
Music
For the Popping by King Paluta
2025 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Latest

Music engineer Daniel Ayittah
Daniel Ayittah joins 2025 GRAMMY Recording Academy Member Class
News
Albert Nii Amartey Armah & Kweku Smoke
Ghana Party in the Park 2025 was a great success – Albert Nii Amartey Armah
News
Lyrical Joe
Countdown begins: Lyrical Joe releases ‘Road To 5th August 9’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton returns with new Highlife-Gospel song ‘My Good God’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music

You Might Also Like