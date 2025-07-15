Did It Again: Keddi releases hardcore tune featuring DarkoVibes

Rapper Keddi is back with a banger in the form of Did It Again featuring the incredibly talented DarkoVibes.

This Hiplife track blends catchy rap verses with an infectious singing chorus, making it a perfect fusion of Ghanaian street culture and contemporary vibes.

With Keddi’s verses and DarkoVibes’ melodic touch, “Did It Again” captures the essence of confidence and resilience, celebrating personal success and repeating victories.

The song’s upbeat tempo and rhythmic delivery give it a unique energy that will have you vibing from start to finish.

Ghana’s vibrant music scene continues to impress, and “Did It Again” is a prime example of Hiplife’s evolution into a global sound.

With both rap and sing-along elements, this track is set to make waves in clubs, on radio, and on playlists worldwide.

Cover Artwork: Did It Again – Keddi feat. DarkoVibes