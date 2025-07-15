Ad imageAd image
Music

Showbezzy (Showboy) features Ofori Amponsah on ‘Yaa Maame’

Showbezzy (Showboy) celebrates the beauty and strength of women in his new single "Yaa Maame" ft. Ofori Amponsah.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Showbezzy (Showboy), one of Ghana’s most exciting artists, has released a heartwarming single titled Yaa Maame, featuring the legendary Ofori Amponsah.

This song is a tribute to the beauty and strength of women, celebrating their grace, resilience, and impact on society.

With its catchy melody and soulful lyrics, “Yaa Maame” brings together Showboy’s unique style and Ofori Amponsah’s iconic voice to create a track that will resonate deeply with listeners.

Watch the Visualiser

The song’s infectious rhythm and heartfelt message make it an instant hit, embodying the love and admiration we hold for women.

“Yaa Maame” is a standout single from Showboy’s highly anticipated album, KakaaKu, promising even more hits that showcase his musical versatility.

This powerful tribute to Ghanaian women is a must-listen, capturing both love and respect in every note.

Cover Artwork: Yaa Maame - Showbezzy (Showboy)
Cover Artwork: Yaa Maame – Showbezzy (Showboy)
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Did It Again: Keddi releases hardcore tune featuring DarkoVibes
‘Pharaoh’ by Amerado urges you to break free from distractions
New music! Gyakie releases ‘Unconditional’
Between Me & God: King Paluta gets deep and personal in new song
KiDi drops ‘Gymnastic’ with rising stars OliveTheBoy & KOJO BLAK
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article DJ Millzy - Pine & Ginja Tour DJ Millzy wraps up Pine & Jinja Tour Phase One
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Joey B & Ablekuma Nana Lace
New music! Joey B collaborates with Ablekuma Nana Lace on ‘Yaa Abrefi’
Music
Wiafe SwiitLypz
Wiafe SwiitLypz gets real on new song ‘So Mpa Ne Mu’
Music
Emily Adade Boateng
Emily Adade Boateng: Ghana’s 12-Year-Old Gospel Prodigy
Bloggers
Skyface SDW
Skyface SDW drops 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) – A late night masterpiece
Music
Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton returns with new Highlife-Gospel song ‘My Good God’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

DJ Millzy - Pine & Ginja Tour
DJ Millzy wraps up Pine & Jinja Tour Phase One
News
Music engineer Daniel Ayittah
Daniel Ayittah joins 2025 GRAMMY Recording Academy Member Class
News
Albert Nii Amartey Armah & Kweku Smoke
Ghana Party in the Park 2025 was a great success – Albert Nii Amartey Armah
News
For the Popping by King Paluta
2025 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Lyrical Joe
Countdown begins: Lyrical Joe releases ‘Road To 5th August 9’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music

You Might Also Like