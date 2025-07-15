Showbezzy (Showboy) features Ofori Amponsah on ‘Yaa Maame’

Showbezzy (Showboy), one of Ghana’s most exciting artists, has released a heartwarming single titled “Yaa Maame“, featuring the legendary Ofori Amponsah.

This song is a tribute to the beauty and strength of women, celebrating their grace, resilience, and impact on society.

With its catchy melody and soulful lyrics, “Yaa Maame” brings together Showboy’s unique style and Ofori Amponsah’s iconic voice to create a track that will resonate deeply with listeners.

Watch the Visualiser

The song’s infectious rhythm and heartfelt message make it an instant hit, embodying the love and admiration we hold for women.

“Yaa Maame” is a standout single from Showboy’s highly anticipated album, KakaaKu, promising even more hits that showcase his musical versatility.

This powerful tribute to Ghanaian women is a must-listen, capturing both love and respect in every note.

Cover Artwork: Yaa Maame – Showbezzy (Showboy)