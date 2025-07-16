Just Blu On It II – Maya Blu drops 5-track EP featuring Sista Afia & E.L

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Maya Blu returns with her highly anticipated EP, Just Blu On It II — a bold, five-track follow-up that cements her place in the Afrobeats and R&B landscape.

Showcasing her signature sound, the project blends vibrant rhythms with heartfelt lyrics, reflecting the essence of modern African youth.

Standout tracks include Gen Z Boyz, featuring the eclectic E.L, and Vous Allez, a sultry collaboration with Ghana’s queen of Afro-pop, Sista Afia.

Each track on the EP highlights Maya Blu’s versatility — from playful anthems to soul-baring melodies.

With Just Blu On It II, Maya Blu isn’t just continuing her journey — she’s redefining what it means to be a rising Gen Z star in West African music.

Cover Artwork: Just Blu On It II – Maya Blu