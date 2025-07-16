Ad imageAd image
Just Blu On It II – Maya Blu drops 5-track EP featuring Sista Afia & E.L

Maya Blu it out with Just Blu On It II, a 5-song EP featuring E.L and Sista Afia. A bold new chapter in Ghanaian music.

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Maya Blu returns with her highly anticipated EP, Just Blu On It II — a bold, five-track follow-up that cements her place in the Afrobeats and R&B landscape.

Showcasing her signature sound, the project blends vibrant rhythms with heartfelt lyrics, reflecting the essence of modern African youth.

Standout tracks include Gen Z Boyz, featuring the eclectic E.L, and Vous Allez, a sultry collaboration with Ghana’s queen of Afro-pop, Sista Afia.

Each track on the EP highlights Maya Blu’s versatility — from playful anthems to soul-baring melodies.

With Just Blu On It II, Maya Blu isn’t just continuing her journey — she’s redefining what it means to be a rising Gen Z star in West African music.

Cover Artwork: Just Blu On It II - Maya Blu
Cover Artwork: Just Blu On It II – Maya Blu
Skyface SDW drops 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) – A late night masterpiece
Camidoh announces new ‘Trustn God EP’ to be released on 25th July
King Soje releases new Afro Dancehall project – ‘True Believer EP’
Jubed releases ‘From The Soil EP’, a heartfelt debut project
Juls explores Brazil-Africa sound blend on ‘Com Amor: Brazil EP’
