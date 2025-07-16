Ad imageAd image
Reggie, Kojo Trilla & Kwaku DMC team up for new song ‘Sika’

Reggie, Kojo Trilla, & Kwaku DMC drop “Sika” — a bold new Asakaa anthem with a catchy hook and serious street vibes.

Reggie, Kojo Trilla and Kwaku DMC have released a new collaborative single titled Sika, adding to the growing body of work within Ghana’s Asakaa music scene.

The track blends drill-inspired production with streetwise lyricism, anchored by a catchy hook that reflects the song’s central theme — money, or “sika” in Twi.

Each artist brings their distinct style to the track. Reggie delivers his verse with steady confidence, Kojo Trilla adds melodic phrasing, and Kwaku DMC closes with his signature cadence.

The instrumental carries the hallmarks of Asakaa production: hard-hitting drums, minimalist melodies, and a gritty, loop-based beat structure.

“Sika” continues the collaborative spirit often seen in the genre, with all three artists associated with the Kumasi-based Life Living Records collective.

Cover Artwork: Sika - Reggie, Kojo Trilla & Kwaku DMC
