Fameye teams up with Stonebwoy for romance-filled ‘Now Or Never’

Fameye returns with a heartfelt new release titled Now Or Never, featuring the acclaimed Stonebwoy.

In this emotionally charged collaboration, Fameye expresses the urgency of professing his love before it’s too late.

The song explores themes of vulnerability, timing, and the courage it takes to speak one’s truth in matters of the heart.

Stonebwoy complements the track with a powerful presence, adding emotional depth and lyrical sincerity.

Together, the duo delivers a moving performance that resonates with anyone who has ever stood at the crossroads of love and hesitation.

Now or Never captures that all-or-nothing moment — when feelings can no longer be held back.

With its passionate tone and honest expression, the track is already connecting with fans across platforms.

Cover Artwork: Now or Never – Fameye & Stonebwoy