Ghetto Gospel: New song by Malcolm Nuna is out!

Malcolm Nuna unveils his latest release, Ghetto Gospel, offering listeners a bold and personal expression through music.

With this new track, Malcolm delivers a message that feels both timely and reflective, drawing attention to lived experiences, growth, and inner strength.

Ghetto Gospel stands out as a deeply meaningful piece, showcasing his continued evolution as an artist unafraid to explore real-life themes.

Known for his confident delivery and lyrical honesty, Malcolm Nuna brings a fresh energy that connects with fans across different spaces. Ghetto Gospel resonates with listeners seeking authenticity and emotion in every verse.

Now available on all major streaming platforms, the track is already sparking conversation and gaining traction.

Whether you’re familiar with his earlier work or discovering Malcolm Nuna for the first time, Ghetto Gospel marks an important moment in his artistic journey.

Cover Artwork: Ghetto Gospel – Malcolm Nuna